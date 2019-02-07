Recall issued for some DeWALT drills that could be shock hazard Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A recall has been issued for DeWALT drills that can become a shock hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall this week saying the drill's wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

The affected drills are the DeWALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY. If the drill is marked with an X after the date code it has already been inspected and not affected, the agency says.

Look for the model number and the date code listed here if you have an affected model.

The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end.

The drills were sold between September 2017 and November 2018. The recall is for about 122,000 drills.

You can schedule free inspection and repair with DeWALT by calling toll-free 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.