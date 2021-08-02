RECALL ELECTION: Larry Elder to campaign in Bakersfield Wednesday

FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has announced his candidacy for governor in the Sept. 14 recall election but the California Secretary of State’s office has rejected his candidacy saying Elder, a Republican, filed incomplete tax returns that are required to run. Elder is challenging the decision. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican gubernatorial candidate and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder (R-Los Angeles) will visit Bakersfield Wednesday, the Elder Campaign announced.

The time and place of Elder’s visit will be announced at a later time. The visit comes after an exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll revealed Elder is leading the group of candidates to replace Governor Gavin Newsom if he is recalled by voters.

The exclusive new statewide poll of more than 1,000 registered voters, which has a margin of error of +/-2.9%, asked respondents who they would vote for to replace Gov. Newsom. Elder led the pack at 16%, with John Cox and Kevin Faulconer trailing behind both at 6%. A large majority of respondents remain undecided.

Which candidate would you vote for to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled?

Larry Elder: 16%John Cox: 6%

Kevin Faulconer: 6%

Kevin Kiley: 4%

Caitlyn Jenner: 4%

Kevin Paffrath: 2%

Someone else: 8%

Undecided: 53%