FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Democratic leaders are being criticized after attempting to link the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with efforts to recall Newsom. State Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks led a group of Democratic officials who described the effort to remove Newsom as a “coup” and claimed, without evidence, that those involved were far-right extremists. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

(KGET) — Two possible candidates for governor in 2022 are set to appear Wednesday for a virtual fundraiser to recall Gavin Newsom.

Former mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer and accountant John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018, will appear on Zoom as part of the “Rescue California…Recall Gavin Newsom” fundraiser from noon to 1 p.m., FOX40 reporter Nikki Laurenzo said in a tweet.