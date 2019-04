Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mondelez Global LLC is conducting a voluntary recall of certain Chips Ahoy cookies.

The recall is specifically for 13oz packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy.

There is possibly an "unexpected solidified ingredient" in the product with the potential for "adverse health effects".

No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelez Global LLC product is included in the recall and is only in the US.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it.