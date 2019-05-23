RECALL ALERT: 62,000 Pounds of Raw Meat Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for raw beef due to E. coli concerns.

The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19th, but was shipped nationwide.

The meat being recalled has the establishment number EST. 788 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, as well as ribs and brisket.

The USDA says there have been no reported cases of illness related to this recall.