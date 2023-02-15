BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The city of Bakersfield’s ongoing effort to turn the Sumner train station into an economic hub for Old Town Kern continues and continues.

Closed as a passenger rail station decades ago and decommissioned as a switching station three years ago, the historic station – originally built by the Southern Pacific railroad in 1889 – is now in limbo.

Its present owners, Union Pacific, would just as soon tear it down and be absolved of liability and upkeep.

But local historians, many Old Town Kern merchants and Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, would like to see it preserved.

“If we revitalize the Sumner depot – if we could save the Sumner depot – we can in turn save Old Town Kern,” Gonzales said. “It becomes an economic catalyst for future development all throughout the neighborhood.”

The city is managing the property now on a short term lease while it looks for prospective tenants and, the first order of business, negotiates a long term lease with Union Pacific. The railroad, according to Gonzales, is offering a lease in the neighborhood of 5 or 10 years. Gonzales says no developer would invest big money in a property they may not have for long.

“What we’re doing now is working on a long term plan for a new use for this structure,” Gonzales said. “What that means is that, number one, we have to develop a lease agreement with Union Pacific that works. From the city’s perspective, this lease agreement would have to be at least a 50-year lease agreement in order for us to justify an investment of several million dollars, quite frankly, in order to not only to bring this building up to code but also to functional new use.”

Some may ask, what’s the holdup on this project?

Well, there you have it. The easier part will be finding a tenant. Gonzales can’t say just who at this juncture, but he says things are in the works.

“A community center, a museum, that may bring in hundreds of guests is a nice idea but … may not pencil, frankly,” Gonzales said. “Something like a public market, which we’ve seen in many other cities throughout the country that are very popular, that have a whole mix of different vendors and different offerings – I think that is far more compelling that will bring in thousands of people.”

The station is in the heart of one of the city’s more depressed but potential-rich commercial districts, a short walk from iconic restaurants like Luigi’s and Woolgrowers and there’s some exciting new development in the works nearby, so a public market here has promise. But probably not if the railroad’s lease terms don’t change.

What it comes down to is, would you invest four or five million dollars in a building you may only have for five or 10 years? Tenants with those constraints might be hard to find.