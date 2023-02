BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real road will be marked for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elicia Road from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow for maintenance work to take place.

According to a release from Thomas Roads Improvement, the closure will include a maximum of five minutes for full closure to allow for steel beams to be removed safely.

Construction schedules may change without notice and the traveling public is urged to bear the inconvenience.