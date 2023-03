BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elicia Drive to allow for maintenance work.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement, a single lane will be open with flaggers directing traffic.

The closure is scheduled to occur from March 6-10 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Construction schedules may be altered and the traveling public is urged to bear the inconvenience.