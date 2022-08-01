BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both directions of Real Road are scheduled to be closed between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, according to a news release from Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure is to be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 and it is needed to remove heavy equipment, according to the program.

According to the program, southbound traffic is to be detoured from Stockdale Highway to Wible Road then Belle Terrace. Northbound traffic is to be detoured from Belle Terrace to Wible then Stockdale Highway.

The program says construction schedules may change.