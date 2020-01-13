Real Road being reduced to one-way traffic this week as work begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real Road will be reduced to one-way traffic this week as preliminary work begins on the mainline for the Centennial Corridor.

Traffic control is planned Wednesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive. The closure is needed for crews to begin setting bridge falsework.

Delays of up to 10 minutes are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow additional time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this section of Real Road during these times.