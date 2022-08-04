BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of kids received school supplies thanks to Kern County Child Support Services Thursday at its 13th annual Ready Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair.

Kids were given free backpacks, pens, pencils and other back-to-school supplies at the Kern County Museum Thursday morning.

If you missed this event the next fair is on Aug. 11 in Taft at Ford City Park, according to the agency.

“For my team and I, the biggest joy we get is when we see the child say, ‘Thank you, I got something I really like.’ For them it’s special, it makes them feel special,” Elizabeth Chavez, Kern County Child Support Services Director, said.

About 2,500 backpacks were available for children.