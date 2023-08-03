BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Organizations are coming together to host back to school giveaways to set up students for success, and one of those events wrapped up Thursday at the Kern County Museum.

The Kern County Department of Child Support Services hosted their “Ready, Set, Back 2 School” giveaway at the museum, handing out backpacks and school supplies that employees bought themselves.

The event was also a health and wellness fair, helping connect families with community resources along with offering free childhood development screenings and nutrition education.

The Department of Child Support Services is also working to host events in outlying communities such as Frazier Park, Delano, Lamont, Buttonwillow, Ridgecrest and McFarland.