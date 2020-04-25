Ready for a haircut? Your salon is sure ready to oblige

Have you resorted to cutting your own hair yet? A couple snips of the bangs, a little whack around the ears? If you’re like most people, you really miss your barber or hair stylist. Well, they probably miss you too.

It’s been five weeks now since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down hair salons, barber shops, spas and tattoo parlors throughout California, And home do-it-yourselfers, perhaps looking a little uneven up top, aren’t the only people anxious for them to return.

Last week at least two groups in California started petitions asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider making them part of the first wave of businesses to reopen. Newsom has made no commitments who, what or when things may change. And this week President Trump, addressing Georgia’s intention of re-opening its economy, cast doubt on the idea.

“I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops in phase one — phase two is very soon — is just too soon,” he said. “I think it’s too soon.”

Rest assured, however, when they do reopen, things will be different.

Phil Burks says the eight Great Clips salons he owns in Bakersfield average a combined 4,200 haircuts a week. So that’s a five-week backlog of 20,000 haircuts for his salons alone. He is bracing for an onslaught that could rival late August’s back-to-school week, when salons are allowed to open again. Burks just hopes his salons are fully staffed.

“It’s gonna be no less than back to school week,” Burks said. “I mean, back to school we basically drive that 4,000 number up to about 6,200, and it’s going to be numbers like that. But we don’t know how we’re going to handle it. I’m not sure — it could be tough. We’re hoping we get our employees back too — I know we’re going to lose employees.”

If the demand for hair stylists is anything like it was in Denmark, when that nation allowed spa services to re-open last week, it may indeed be crazy. One Danish salon chain says customers so overloaded its server making reservations, it crashed.

Based on what other countries have done, it’s likely that both stylists and customers will be required to wear masks. Stylists may also need to wear gloves and customers may have to submit to a thermometer at the door. No fevers.

Customers would be seen by appointment only and salons would need to limit the number of people allowed inside at one time. And stylist stations will need to be more widely spaced.



Another possibility — no more washable plastic capes. For now, disposable paper smocks, like doctors wear.

Hair salons already tend to be fairly meticulous with sanitation, but the pandemic has ratcheted up that standard considerably. Barbicide, one the nation’s largest salon disinfectant makers, says the EPA has certified its products as effective against human coronavirus, though it has not been tested on the COVID-19 strain.



One thing is for sure, when they do re-open we’ll see some shaggy lines out the door. If not the literal door, then the virtual door.

A haircut is a little like surgery: It involves trained professionals and sharp objects, but the comparison pretty much ends there. But because of coronavirus transmission concerns, a trip to the hair salon may start looking a lot more like a trip to the outpatient surgery center.

