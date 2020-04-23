Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza now offering Eats at Home program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reading International Inc. has announced that its Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza movie theater in Bakersfield is now participating in the Reading Cinemas Eats at Home program.

Through this new program, people can select food items and have them delivered to their door. The Reading Cinema Eats at Home menu will feature not only classic concession favorites such as popcorn and hot dogs, but also specialty fare from the menu created by Food Network veteran Santos Loo.

“Reading Cinemas Eats at Home is a great way for our local community to recreate the next best thing to the movie theater experience,” said Jenny Sullivan, general manager for Reading Cinemas with IMAX. “Everyone is adapting as best they can to the current situation and we’re honored to provide this new service, which will be available seven days a week.”

The food items are available to order curbside or on the Uber Eats app and UberEats.com. Reading Cinemas also plans to extend the program to other apps.

“Main Features” include potato chip-crusted chicken tenders, turkey club and a fried chicken ranch sandwich, as well as three burger options, the company said.

All entrees come with a complimentary cookie. Cookies are also available for purchase separately.

“We are thankful we can provide this service now to our movie-goers in Bakersfield. However, we are most looking forward to the day that we can re-open Reading Cinemas and welcome back our guests and allow them to enjoy the magic of movies under our roof,” said Terri Moore, vice president of US cinemas for Reading International, Inc.