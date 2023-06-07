BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country, R&B and hard rock will be represented at this year’s Kern County Fair Budweiser Pavilion concerts.

Fair officials announced Wednesday that country singer Rodney Atkins will perform Sept. 20, R&B artist Brian McKnight on Sept. 21 and rock legends Blue Oyster Cult on Sept. 22. All concerts start at 8 p.m. and are free with fair admission.

Discount admission tickets go on sale in August at kerncountyfair.com. The fair will take place from Sept. 20 through Oct. 1.