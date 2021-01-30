Ray and Marlene Watson celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ray and Marlene Watson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The couple met in Los Angeles in 1960 and started dating just before he went to training camp to serve a stint in the military. Married in 1961, they raised two sons and have five grandkids. In retirement, they enjoy bridge, golfing, traveling and spending time on the coast with family.

Ray Watson was manager of KGET for nearly 20 years, with the studios at 22nd and L streets named in his honor for his contributions to broadcasting in particular, but also his commitment to the community.

Watson also served 10 years as 4th District county supervisor.