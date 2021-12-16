Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation donates $1M to CSUB for creation of business focused fellowship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield has received a $1 million gift from the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation for the creation of the Gandhi Fellowship for Entrepreneurship.

CSUB President Dr. Lynette Zelezny says the Gandhi Fellowship for Social Entrepreneurship positions the university as leaders in an emerging new discipline in business and that they are grateful to the Patels for supporting this fellowship.

“We’re about to launch an entrepreneurship center that will allows to help small businesses generate and grow here in Kern County,” CSUB School of Business and Public Administration interim Dean Dr. John Stark said.

“Remember that people are involved here, and that they’re citizens of a larger community. So we’re worried about, how can we teach them sustainability? How can we teach them about work-family balance? How can we teach them about being leaders of change, by leading themselves and all those types of things And with the gift from the Patel’s, we now have the capability to do that.”

Stark says the Patels are the epitome of what they would like to do and see, as their small businesses grow and become embedded in the community.