Raul Camacho Sr., founding publisher of Spanish newspaper El Popular, dies at 84

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After months of struggling with declining health, founding publisher of local Spanish newspaper El Popular — Raúl R. Camacho Sr. — died Sunday at the age of 84.

Camacho’s family said he founded El Popular in 1983 and soon after was joined by his late son Rául Camacho Jr., who became co-publisher. His second eldest son. Jorge “George” Camacho Sr., is the publisher now of the county’s only print media outlet published entirely in Spanish.

Even after Camacho’s retirement several years ago, the family says he continued to be present at the newspaper office every morning to help and share his expertise.

Camacho was born in México City to Isaura Reyes and Porfirio Camacho. In 1968, he immigrated to the United States with his wife Lorenza and three children, Raúl Jr., Jorge and Olga. He has two additional children, Daniel and Lilly.

Camacho is survived by his wife Lorenza and their four children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for July 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church.