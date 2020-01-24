Rapper YG arrested in LA on suspicion of robbery

FILE – In this April 14, 2019, file photo, rapper YG performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson ,was arrested Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Rapper YG faces possible robbery charges after being arrested in the Chatsworth area on Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was apprehended after deputies served a search warrant in the 22000 block of Zaltana Street around 4 a.m., according to Deputy Grace Medrano.

The warrant was served as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation,” she stated.

YG has been booked on suspicion of robbery at the Men’s Central Jail near downtown L.A. and is being held on $250,000, according to Medrano.

He’s due in court next Tuesday.

YG’s arrest comes about six months after deputies raided the sprawling Hollywood Hills mansion he was leasing. The July 2019 raid led to one arrest, and several others were detained.

Investigators told KTLA at the time that the investigation was connected to a pursuit and shootout that occurred in Compton on July 3. The incident involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered to YG.

One person, an innocent pedestrian identified as 65-year-old Ricky Starks of Compton, was killed in the crossfire when at least one occupant in the SUV fired at deputies during the chase. Others suffered minor wounds.

Two days later, YG took to Twitter and denied any involvement.

“I was nowhere near the scene,” he tweeted. “I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day.”

It was not immediately known if his arrest was related to that incident.

YG was taken into custody days before a scheduled appearance at the 62nd Grammy Awards, which will be held at Staples Center in downtown.

He was included among a group of performers who will pay tribute to slain rapper Nispsey Hussle at Sunday’s show. The tribute is set to feature DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin and Meek Mill, according to the Associated Press.

The last tweet from YG’s account — sent Dec. 31 — reads, “Hussle I miss you foo @NipseyHussle.”