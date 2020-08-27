Rapid Response Network of Kern County holds press conference over COVID outbreak at Mesa Verde ICE Facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– An immigrant rights advocacy group called the Rapid Response Network of Kern held a press conference in front of the facility on Wednesday.

The Mesa Verde Detention Facility is getting more attention for its mishandling of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In early August, a federal judge said ICE had purposefully avoided testing staff and people detained in the Mesa Verde facility.

He ordered authorities to test all those in the facility. In the end — more than half tested positive. The Rapid Response Network of Kern sent a letter on Monday to the Kern County Public Heath Services Department. The letter questions the oversight of these facilities and demands better management.

The group asks for a response to their letter by next Monday.