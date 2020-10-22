Ransomware attack hits City of Shafter computer system

FILE – This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. Ransomware attacks targeting state and local governments have been on the rise, with cyber criminals seeking quick money by seizing data and holding it hostage until they get paid. The fear is that such attacks could affect voting systems directly or even indirectly, by infecting broader government networks that include electoral databases. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Shafter says it is working with federal law enforcement after its computer system was compromised by a ransomware attack, locking city staff out of the system.

Shafter officials say they don’t believe any personal information has been breached. They say they are working on getting a few services back up and running and working with federal law enforcement to determine the source of the attack.

Residents who need access to the city finance department can get help through the alley window and City Services will be open for manual transactions, the city said.