Randy’s Donuts to open Bakersfield shop next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles-based Randy’s Donuts is opening its first Bakersfield location next week.

The company said it will open at 5625 California Ave. on Tuesday, with more than 60 different varieties of donuts available. The location will include the company’s iconic five-foot donut sign. A grand opening will be held on July 20, during which guests will receive a free glazed donut.

“Bakersfield is an incredible location in Central California with tremendous opportunity to help carry Randy’s Donuts further into the state of California,” said Damanjot Singh, franchise operator of the Bakersfield location. “We are excited to be the first domestic franchise location, a huge milestone for Randy’s Donuts, and bring our expertise in franchising operations to the company.”

Singh and the other franchise owners — Sanjiv Bhagat and Jyoti Madhura — currently have plans to open seven more locations in Central California, according to the company.

“We entered this next chapter of Randy’s Donuts franchising with the objective to align ourselves with experienced, knowledgeable and passionate franchise operators who believe in our brand’s history and future” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “We couldn’t be happier with (the franchise owners’) operations and trust they will do an excellent job introducing Randy’s Donuts to Bakersfield and new regions in California.”

Randy’s Donuts has six locations in Southern California: Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Downey, Pasadena and Costa Mesa.