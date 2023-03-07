BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kentucky Street in Old Town Kern is a mix of light industrial businesses, low-income housing, empty storefronts and homelessness.

Well, meet the new neighbor – RAM, an art gallery with immediate street cred.

Cred that comes from its high-profile owner-curator, Rachel McCullah Wainwright, who spent the previous 10 years at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

Cred from her landlord and mentor, Venice Beach artist Chuck Arnoldi, who purchased this building, next door to east Bakersfield’s historic but long-vacant Granada Theater, three years ago.

And cred from an increasingly art-savvy community appreciative of local history and eager to transform what was once considered Bakersfield’s other main drag, Baker Street.

The party honoring those people and that mindset is Friday evening when the RAM Gallery opens with its debut show, The Wilds.

Wainwright and husband Henry have been working on this stark, industrial space for three months.

“Now, here I am in a private space, moving from the public art world to the private art world,” Wainwright said, “but, you know, (I’m) playing a lot of the same roles and excited to see what this space (becomes) and how this space expands the arts scene here in Bakersfield.”

The gallery is at 614 Kentucky Street, a half-block west of Baker Street and three or four blocks north of Old Town Kern’s restaurant row – Luigi’s Woolgrowers, Pyrenees Cafe, Arizona Cafe and others.

“Part of the appeal of this building was its location,” Wainwright said. “I love Old Town Kern, I love the history of this area. I see so much potential in this area. We’ve had the building for over three years and we’ve not had an issue at all and we’re making friends with the community here, making friends with all of the restaurants and different businesses that surround RAM. I see it, and I think a lot of the artists that have bought in to the space, see it as an area of opportunity and potential. The fact that RAM exists in Old Town Kern is something that I’m really proud of.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ram’s first show will feature six artists uniquely bound to Bakersfield by birth, profession, or choice: Greg Colson, Kristopher Raos, Allen Ruppersberg, Deanna Thompson, Sarah Vanderlip, and Ali Vaughan.

Opening night is this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The inaugural show runs through May 26.

Wainwright hopes to develop a community of patrons who’ve supported the Bakersfield Museum of Art – and those who might not have.

Yes, RAM is in the unlikeliest of places, but it has the opportunity to contribute to the community’s push to turn the area around.