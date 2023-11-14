BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Ralph Barbosa is set to come to town next year.

Billed as “one of the shyest attention-seekers to ever do comedy” — Ralph Barbosa will be performing at the Bakersfield Fox Theater on May 4, 2024. Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m.

Barbosa’s disarming and laid-back style has made him a headliner across the country, as well as the star of his first hour-long stand-up special “Cowabunga” on Netflix.

Be advised that this show is intended for mature audiences only.

Tickets for Barbosa’s show at the Fox Theater will be going on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.