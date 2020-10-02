Ralph Bailey Show, Eagle Mountain Casino partnering for Honor Flight fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ralph Bailey Show and Kern Radio are partnering with Eagle Mountain Casino to raise money during the 3rd Annual Honor Flight Kern County Fundraiser.

The Ralph Bailey show is asking for the public’s help to raise $50K on Friday between 3-6 p.m. The show has raised $47K combined in past years, according to a news release.

To donate, call in on the day of the event to 661-842-KERN(5376). Then, drive by The Ralph Bailey Show’s studios at 1400 Easton Drive where the Kern County Honor Flight team will collect donations. Cash, check, debit and credit card are all accepted.

Donations can also be sent to Honor Flight Kern County at 8200 Stockdale Highway Suite M-10, Box 255. The Ralph Bailey Show asks that all checks be made out to Honor Flight Kern County.