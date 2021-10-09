Ralph Bailey, AGM present $60K check for Honor Flight Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ralph Bailey and American General Media presented a check for more than $60,000 to Honor Flight Kern County after the radio host’s fundraiser.

Bailey presented the check to Honor Flight chair Lili Marsh at a ceremony Friday morning.

The community raised more than $60,000 — enough to send 41 veterans to Washington D.C. It’s more than Bailey’s fundraiser raised last year and Marsh says it’s so meaningful to have that support.

“It’s unbelievable. I wish everyone that gave us a dime could see what they have accomplished for Honor Flight, and for these people,” Marsh said.

The next Honor Flight leaves Monday. The group of veterans will return Wednesday and Marsh asks everyone to welcome them home at North High School starting at 7 p.m.