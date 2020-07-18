Rally held outside Assemblyman Rudy Salas’ office demanding billionaires be taxed more to provide resources for COVID-19 recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rally was held outside the office of Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Friday calling for the state to increase taxes to billionaires to make sure resources are available to safely reopen businesses and schools impacted by COVID-19.

The rally, organized by SEIU Local 521 and the Commit to Equity coalition, began at noon at 1430 Truxtun Ave. Unless adequate resources are procured, millions of parents will have to choose between re-entering the workforce without child care or staying home to supervise their children as continue distance learning, organizers said.

In response, Salas said, “Over the past few months, we have heard the voices in protest to the drastic cuts that were originally proposed in the state budget. My colleagues and I fought against these cuts and secured a budget that protects our vital programs and safety nets for working families. In addition, I helped bring $400,000 to the cities of Bakersfield and McFarland in grants that empower the communities most impacted by pollution to develop projects that improve local air quality.”

He said the state’s budget continues to support the most important services and programs, including the following:

Preserving existing Medi-Cal services or eligibility

$100 billion for K-12 education

Protecting teachers from lay-offs

$7 billion for K-12 aid for Learning Loss, community schools and school/summer meals

Expanding Earned Income Tax Credit to individuals who have young children under 6 years of age

$53.3 million in new funding for approximately 5,600 child care slots

Providing an additional $72.5 million for In-Home Supportive Services

$300 million for housing counseling and mortgage relief programs

$31 million for tenant legal aid

$300 million for local governments to combat homelessness

$50 million increase for Emergency Food Assistance Programs

$25 million increases for the Small Business Expansion Fund

“I will continue to support efforts that help our most vulnerable families through these uncertain times,” Salas said.