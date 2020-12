BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raising Cane’s is increasing their presence in Bakersfield, now with a restaurant in Southwest Bakersfield.

The chicken finger chain opened its third Bakersfield locationat Panama Lane and Ashe Road. A fourth location is soon expected to open across the Park at River Walk on Stockdale Highway.

And atop the Panama Lane location, you may see an inflatable “Cane” the dog. “Cane” is the yellow lab the restaurant is named after.