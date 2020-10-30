Raising Cane’s opening 2 new Bakersfield locations, planning to hire 200 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raising Cane’s is betting locals can’t get enough of its chicken fingers and “Cane’s sauce,” as it plans to hire 200 people for two new locations.

One of the restaurants is scheduled to open Dec. 2 on Panama Lane east of Ashe Road, the other soon afterward on Stockdale Highway across from The Park at River Walk, according to a release. Those openings will bring a total of four Raising Cane’s to the city.

To apply, go to WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants can expect to hear back within 48 hours, and interviews will be held at Hyatt Place Bakersfield at 310 Coffee Road.