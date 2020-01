Raising Cane’s new facility on California Avenue opened today.

The chicken restaurant, located at 4025 California Ave., has been open since 9 a.m. this morning. As part of its grand opening, 20 lucky customers will receive free food for a year. The first 200 customers to purchase a combo will receive a Raising Cane’s T-shirt and free combo for their next visit.

The eatery takes over the location near Barnes and Noble that was previously a Mimi’s Cafe.