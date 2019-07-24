Raising Cane’s expects to hire more than 100 people at second location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raising Cane’s says it expects to hire more than 100 people for its second location opening on California Avenue by the end of the year.

The location is slated to be the 26th in the state and will be at 4025 California Ave. The chain’s first location at 3224 Coffee Road opened in February.

Additionally, Raising Cane’s is giving away a free chicken finger to customers between 9 to 11 a.m. July 27, which has been designated National Chicken Finger Day.

Those who are “Caniac Club” members and present their card can get a free chicken finger from July 27 to July 30.

To join the Caniac Club, go to raisingcanes.com/caniac-club.