Raising Cane’s donates over 600 meals to healthcare workers throughout Bakersfield, Southern California

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Raising Cane’s partnered with One Legacy, Donate Life California and donated over 600 meals to frontline hospital workers in Bakersfield and other counties in Southern California.

“Community involvement is the foundation of who we are and what we believe in at Raising Cane’s,” said California Regional Leader of Restaurants, Chris Zygler. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to show our appreciation by feeding local heroes.”

The fast-food restaurant said it is preparing to methodically re-open its dining rooms while operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. In the meantime, Customers will continue to be served from its drive-thru windows.

