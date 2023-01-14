BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads.

The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays because. No one was seriously injured.

Just before noon, CHP reported two large potholes in the right lane of westbound Highway 58 just east of Comanche Drive. Drive with caution through the area, or just avoid travel if possible.

Slick roads and standing water could cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles. Your vehicle may hydroplane under conditions like these. If that happens drivers are advised to ease off the gas and let the car slow down without hitting the brakes.

For travelers heading north from the Los Angeles area, two lanes of I-5 south of Templin Highway are blocked Saturday because of a slopeslide, Caltrans said. The agency does not know when the lanes will reopen.

