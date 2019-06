The rain stayed away long enough for folks in Southwest Bakersfield to enjoy a farmer’s market.

Bolthouse Properties kicked off its inaugural seasonal monthly farmer’s market Wednesday evening.

The market at the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park features dozens of vendors with fresh food and other items.

The Seven Oaks Farmer’s Market takes place the fourth Wednesday of every month through October, rain or shine, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.