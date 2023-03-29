BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm system is making its way through Kern County and Central California Wednesday and with it, more rain, snow and potentially dangerous conditions for drivers.

Rain arrived in the Bakersfield area Tuesday night and impacted early morning traffic on Wednesday. CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez said at least five crashes were reported in the area Wednesday morning.

Two major crashes slowed traffic on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning, but both incidents have been cleared. Only minor injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 99 at Belle Terrace.

CHP and Caltrans said the westbound Highway 58 connector to northbound Highway 99 was reopened at around noon.

CHP reported a moderate snowfall along Interstate 5 between Highway 138 and Fort Tejon Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. but it was not sticking.

Caltrans said snow is anticipated along Interstate 5 and snowplow crews are monitoring for potential snow or ice sticking.

Much of Kern County’s skies cleared up around 10 a.m. but 17’s Kevin Charette says to expect more showers beginning Wednesday afternoon and snow levels could drop to pass level later Wednesday night.

