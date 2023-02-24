BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the worst of the winter storm moves into Kern County Friday, motorists are already experiencing road closures and unsafe driving conditions.

Highway 58 at Towerline Road towards Tehachapi is closed in both directions due to snow, according to a tweet from CHP Central Division.

Currently, the only roads out of Kern County is via Highway 178 through Lake Isabella and Highway 101 remains open.

North and south bound lanes of I-5 closed just before 2 a.m. Friday. CHP said they are working with Caltrans District 7 to reopen the Grapevine as quickly as possible.

Due to a high winds, Caltrans District 9 have announced Exit 165 on Highway 58, just north of Mojave has closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

With high winds around the county comes valley fever. Be sure to cover up and wear a mask if you are in rural parts of Kern. Valley Fever is a disease that can affect anyone that lives, works, or spends time in the Central Valley. The 2023 Valley Fever Walk has been moved to Mar. 18, due to the winter storm.