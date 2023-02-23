BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the winter storm sweeping throughout Kern County, severe weather conditions have created dangerous driving hazards around the county.

North and south bound lanes of I-5 over the Grapevine remain open, according to CHP Fort Tejon. There is a possibility CHP units will escort traffic over the Tejon pass Thursday.

Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass remains closed, Caltrans advises there is still work to be done before the pass can reopen, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 9.

Maintenance crews are on 24-hour coverage working to deice the pavement. All disabled big rigs have been removed from Highway 58 roadways, Caltrans said.

Caltrans is working with the California Highway Patrol to determine the possibility of when they highway will open with vehicle escorts.

We will update this story as more information become available.