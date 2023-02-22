BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A winter storm is set to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in Kern County mountains and motorists have been advised to avoid travel if possible.

On Wednesday afternoon, CHP said snow has begun to fall along Interstate 5 through the Tejon Pass. Northbound and southbound traffic remained open, but escorts could begin if conditions worsen, CHP in Bakersfield said.

Hours before Wednesday’s snowfall, Caltrans crews prepped the roadway pouring brine as part of Operation Snowflake.

Motorists are advised to slow down in the presence of Caltrans crews working on the side of the road.