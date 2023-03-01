BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm is set to bring potentially dangerous conditions for motorists and travelers Wednesday in Kern County.

Late Tuesday, a full closure was in place for Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon because of a rockslide. Large rocks were in the roadway and it’s possible the closure last for a few days, according to CHP.

A portion of Highway 33 in western Kern County remained closed early Wednesday morning after a portion was reportedly “not passable,” according to CHP’s Traffic Information Page. The closure was in place between Lokern Road and Lerdo Highway.

Snow and rain were reported along I-5 near the summit, but I-5 remained open early Wednesday morning.

CHP advises travelers to slow down when roads are slick and to keep distance between vehicles in front of you.

