BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third storm is set to bring rain and more snow to mountain communities beginning Tuesday night. Rain has already closed portions of one road in Kern County.

Portions of Highway 33 are closed between Lerdo Highway to Lokern Road. The road closed just before 5 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Caltrans District 7 is also advising drivers to be extra cautious on mountain roadways including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, highways 14, 148 and 58 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and snow is in the forecast for the areas.

Snow levels could drop to 2,000 feet through the Tejon Pass and 2,500 through the Tehachapi Pass, according to the National Weather Service.