Rain hits holiday travelers throughout Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the year nationwide. But this weekend, those taking the road here in Kern are also facing heavy downpours.

Up near the Grapevine today, 17 News caught up with one family driving from the Stockton area heading to Riverside. They do this drive every year but told us this time, the drive was taking them at least an hour longer than usual.

“There is definitely a lot of traffic right now, its taken four hours plus going from Tracy just to right here right now,” Justice Roque said. “[It’s] annoying for sure, very cooped up in the car, a ton of accidents, we’ve seen like three or four so far on the road.”

Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for Auto Club of Southern California, said the amount of people traveling in Southern California for the holidays this year is expected to be up 37% from last year. He added most people traveling will be taking road trips rather than flying because of the pandemic and the fact that it’s more cost efficient.

He also shared some tips for people that will be taking the road the next few days.

“You want to make sure you are leaving plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles,” he said. “You need that extra room should you need to come to a stop quickly and you don’t want to get into a skidding situation.”

Shupe also wanted to remind anyone traveling Thursday night and over the next few days to check things like their taillights, break-lights and tire pressure before starting a drive.

“Also, don’t use cruise control on wet pavement,” he said. “It’s a great feature when its 72 and sunny outside but it could cause you to lose control of the vehicle on wet pavement so you never want to use cruise control when the roads are wet.”