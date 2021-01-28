Rain drenches Bakersfield, winds force hourslong closure of Highway 99 at I-5 split

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two days of strong winds, rain moved into the Valley late Thursday afternoon.

The rain began at around 4 p.m. and has not let up for some areas in Kern County. Various collisions were reported on roads, causing some delays and slowdowns on streets and highways.

The winds caused problems too including south of Bakersfield on Highway 99. Northbound lanes were closed at the I-5 and Highway 99 split to Herring Road because of sand blown onto the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-5. It’s not clear when Highway 99 at the split will reopen.