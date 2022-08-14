BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58.

Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews were all assigned to put out the flames.

Cal Fire says the Rail Fire has burned 250 acres and is at 10% containment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.