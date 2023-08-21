BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Radio Sandwich has become the third Bakersfield restaurant to be added to Blue Zones Project Bakersfield’s list of approved eateries that are committed to offering smarter choices to its customers.

Blue Zone’s Project made the announcement Monday and invited the community to celebrate the occasion on Aug. 24, at 11: 30 a.m. at Radio Sandwich, according to organizers.

“I have always been fascinated with the Blue Zones of the world, and when the opportunity arose to implement some of the strategies that lead to the high averages in life expectancy in our community, I jumped at the chance! With BZP’s excellent marketing strategies, I’m excited to spread these tenets to all who choose to cater through BZP! Why not help the community we love to stick around?” Miriam Alqaisi, Owner.

Since its debut in the downtown Bakersfield restaurant scene in February 2021, Radio Sandwich has used local farm-fresh items in its menu. The sandwich shop also uses whole grain flour in all its breads, which are made in-house, organizers said.

Some of their Blue Zone-inspired sandwiches include:

-Heirloom & The Hendersons

-PBJB (without the bacon)

-Tofu Char Siu Bahn Mi

The celebration event will be happening at 1229 19th Street.