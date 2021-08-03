Radio host Ralph Bailey suffers broken jaw at KC Steakhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Radio show host Ralph Bailey was punched Friday night at a local restaurant, suffering a broken jaw he said will require surgery.

Bailey told 17 News he never saw or talked to his assailant before that evening. He said the man used a racial slur during the incident.

Bailey said he was at KC Steakhouse when a waitress asked him to dance. Another man jumped in and Bailey had a seat at the bar and laughed with friends.

The man got aggressive with the waitress, Bailey said. When he left the dance floor he shoved Bailey. Bailey had words with him.

The man shoved Bailey then punched him, the host said.

“By the time I got up we were separated,” Bailey said. He described the man as Latino, bald with a lot of tattoos.

Police said they were called to the restaurant Friday to a report of a battery. No arrests had been made.

Bailey said his jaw was broken on both sides and he’ll undergo surgery Thursday. He said the surgeon knows how he makes his living.

“Instead of wiring my jaw they’re putting screws or bolts in it” so he’ll be able to talk, the KERN Radio host said.

He said he’ll be back on the air Tuesday “by hell or high water” because his guest is recall candidate Larry Elder.