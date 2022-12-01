BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting an event to help victims and the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation.

The first Race Against Trafficking 5K Run/Walk takes place Jan. 28, 2023 at The Park at River Walk at 7 a.m.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world and California has the notorious distinction of being one of the nation’s top destinations for it. And Bakersfield, intersected by three major state and federal highways, is a hub for human traffickers.

Proceeds from the run will go towards assisting victims of human trafficking.

Registration is $35. You can sign up for the race at this link.