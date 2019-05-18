Rabbi Cheryl Rosenstein of Temple Beth El to be honored with Hillel Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Rabbi will be honored with a dinner and an award Saturday evening, and the community is invited to join.

Temple Beth El is honoring Rabbi Cheryl Rosenstein, just ahead of her retirement, with the Hillel Award.

The award honors those who exemplified the teachings of the ancient rabbi, who preached acceptance and involvement in the world, and the community.

In previous years, Mayor Harvey Hall and philanthropists Milt and Betty Younger received the award.

The event will be held at Temple Beth El, 2906 Loma Linda Drive, at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Tickets are $75 per person, for more information call 322-7607.

And, Rabbi Rosenstein will be retiring, after 26 years, this summer.