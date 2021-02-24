‘Quilts for Cops’ provides quilts for 2 Bakersfield officers wounded in December shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A national non-profit is reaching out to two Bakersfield police officers who were wounded in the line of duty.

Quilts For Cops sent handmade quilts to two officers involved in an incideent back in December.

The officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect on Maria Angelica Street on Dec. 18. The two officers were shot and wounded and are recovering.

Quilts For Cops — which makes quilts for first responders who were injured on duty — heard about the incident and decided to help by sending each officer a quilt to give them comfort during their recovery.