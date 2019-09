BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A temporary quarantine was lifted at Omni Family Health in Shafter on Friday morning after a suspected case of measles turned out to be a false positive.

Public Health officials lifted the quarantine at 11 a.m., Omni Family Health said in a news release. All health centers are open.

A patient arrived at the facility with a rash and other symptoms associated with measles, but ultimately was not diagnosed with the infection.