BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dove season starts Friday, Sept. 1 and Pyrenees cafe hosted a special Basque breakfast to celebrate.

Rod Crawford, owner of Pyrenees, says the breakfast has been happening for at least 40 years.

Traditionally people go hunting early in the morning and then go to Pyrenees for a family-style basque breakfast.

Crawford says the event features an open menu that features basque omelets, basque sausage, potatoes, bacon and chili verde.

Sometimes the people will hang out, have a few adult beverages, stay for lunch and then go out again for a late afternoon hunt.

“It’s been real important for us to carry on this tradition,” Crawford told 17 News.

The restaurant is planning on serving about 400 people Friday.

Mark Barnes, a Bakersfield community member, told 17 News he has been participating in opening day since he was 4 years old and went hunting with his dad. This is Barnes’ 36th Dove season opening day.

Dove season runs through Sept. 15 followed by a second season from Nov. 12 through Dec. 16.